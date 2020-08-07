Experts call for end of political dynasties

Philippine political experts called for deep political reforms to dismantle political dynasties in a recent online forum that presented analyses of ongoing political developments and needed reforms towards a new normal.
“We are in need of stronger public institutions, responsive legislation, good governance, and more responsible citizenship. There is a need to focus on the importance of whole-of-society solutions, strengthening institutions and legislation, the shift to e-governance, and continuous political development in building a new and better normal for the country,” said Prof. Dindo Manhit during a virtual townhall discussion held on Aug 03, 2020.
Dr. Julio Teehankee, Full Professor of Political Science and International Studies and Former Dean of the College of Liberal Arts, De La Salle University said, “If a handful of families have managed to control all elected and appointed positions, in practically all the local government positions and national (sic), then that is an indication of a political market failure.”
He said, “One president’s oligarchy is another president’s crony...This system is perpetuated in collusion with the elite of power or the political class, and in the Philippines, the political class is largely composed of political dynasties.”