‘Probe under-reporting of seized drugs in Subic’

posted August 06, 2020 at 11:30 pm by Maricel Cruz August 06, 2020 at 11:30 pm

Surigao del Norte Rep. Robert Ace Barbers on Tuesday asked the House of Representatives to investigate the alleged under reporting of the volume of drugs seized from suspected Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators workers at the Subic Special Economic and Freeport Zone in Olongapo City on Saturday. Barbers, chairman of the Committee on Dangerous Drugs, made the call after six Chinese suspected POGO workers were caught in a dragnet by a composite government law enforcement team for possession of one kilo of methamphetamine hydrocholoride or shabu worth P6.8 million while they were about to go out of the free port zone through its Tipo Gate on Friday night. However, Barbers said that widespead rumors at Subic indicate that the suspected had more than 30 kilos of shabu when arrested.The arrested suspects, who were frequently seen with their vehicles at the POGO area at Crown Peak, in Cubi, were identiﬁed as Jiang Peng, Liu Qiao Zhi, Huang Du, Chen Pingxing, Xia Fayong and Fan Sheng Jian.

