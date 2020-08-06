ALL SECTIONS
Manila readies P200-m for COVID-19 vaccine

posted August 06, 2020 at 11:20 pm by  Willie Casas
Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko” Domagoso said on Thursday a supplemental budget amounting to P200 million for the procurement of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines in Manila has been approved.

Domagoso, who signed Ordinance No. 8659 on Thursday, that there is no need to wait for the 2021 budget should the vaccine become available this year.

“It turns out that the Manila City government already has available funds worth P200 million for the immediate procurement of of COVID-19 vaccines for all Manileños should it become available this year,” Domagoso said in a tweet.

“No need to wait for [the] 2021 budget if [a] vaccine is available this year,” he said.

Leading US-based coronavirus vaccine research developer Moderna Inc. announced on July 15 that it would start the final stage of human trials for its COVID-19 vaccine on July 27.

On Wednesday, the company started talks with several countries for supply agreements for its experimental coronavirus vaccine. It has said the vaccine could be ready for widespread use by the end of this year.

