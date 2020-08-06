ALL SECTIONS
Thursday August 6, 2020

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

Japan's Avigan tablets arrive in the Philippines

posted August 06, 2020 at 09:02 pm by  Manila Standard

The government of Japan delivered Avigan tablets for 100 Filipino patients to the Department of Health on August 6 as part of its emergency grant aid to countries severely affected by COVID-19.

Japan-made anti-flu drug Avigan has drawn interest from many countries for its potential to prevent viral replication, even as its effectiveness against the novel coronavirus is yet to be established.

In response to the requests received from the international community, Japan has formed close cooperation with several countries, including the Philippines, to expand clinical research on Avigan as treatment for this infectious disease.

Each recipient government has acknowledged Avigan's proper usage and prescription in view of its known adverse side effects.

The Japanese government expressed hope that this ongoing cooperation with the Philippines would further contribute to the advancement of clinical research to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Topics: Japan , Avigan , anti-flu drug , Philippines , COVID-19 , infectious disease , Department of Health

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementGMA-Congress Trivia 1
COVID 19 updates

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard