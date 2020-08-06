Japan's Avigan tablets arrive in the Philippines

The government of Japan delivered Avigan tablets for 100 Filipino patients to the Department of Health on August 6 as part of its emergency grant aid to countries severely affected by COVID-19.

Japan-made anti-flu drug Avigan has drawn interest from many countries for its potential to prevent viral replication, even as its effectiveness against the novel coronavirus is yet to be established.

In response to the requests received from the international community, Japan has formed close cooperation with several countries, including the Philippines, to expand clinical research on Avigan as treatment for this infectious disease.

Each recipient government has acknowledged Avigan's proper usage and prescription in view of its known adverse side effects.

The Japanese government expressed hope that this ongoing cooperation with the Philippines would further contribute to the advancement of clinical research to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.