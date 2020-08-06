‘Kuya Eddie’ Ilarde passes away at 85

Former senator and broadcaster Edgardo “Eddie” Ilarde died Tuesday morning. He was 85 years old. The co-host of the pioneering variety show “Student Canteen,” Ilarde died just three weeks shy of his 86th birthday, his daughter Liza Ilarde said in a statement. Radio dzBB reported that Ilarde passed away in his home in Makati at around 11:40 am. The family clarified that his death was not COVID-19 related and that his remains will be cremated. A native of Iriga, Camarines Sur, Ilarde died of “natural causes,” Liza said, and was not afflicted with the novel coronavirus disease. In light of current lockdown measures, the family will not be holding a wake, she added. “Our dad lived a full and meaningful life. He started from very humble beginnings and worked very hard to reach his stature,” Liza said. One of Ilarde’s relatives, broadcaster Laila Magistrado Ilarde-Ramos also confirmed his death through a Facebook announcement. Ilarde rose to prominence in the 1950s as a radio host, with his hit advice programs including “Kahapon Lamang,” “Dear Kuya Eddie,” and “Napakasakit Kuya Eddie.”“Napakasakit Kuya Eddie” would later be an inspiration for a song performed by Roel Cortez in 1984. Along with Leila Benitez and Bobby Ledesma, Ilarde hosted “Student Canteen” on radio and then later on television. His political career saw him become Pasay City councilor from 1963 to 1965, as 1st district representative of Rizal until 1969, and senator in 1972 before his tenure was cut short with the declaration of Martial Law by then-President Ferdinand Marcos. Ilarde was also an assemblyman of the Interim Batasang Pambansa during the Marcos presidency until 1984. “He also championed our senior citizens with his Golden Eagles Society,” Liza said. He was married to the former Sylvia Berenguer Arrastia, and is survived by children Dino, Aldo, Nilo, Liza, Rico, Paulo, and Lara, and several grandchildren. “Thank you, everyone, for your prayers and well wishes,” Liza Ilarde wrote on Facebook. “The family would love to hear some of your nice memories of him or how he touched your life by posting in the comments. I hope you enjoy listening to his voice one last time. Mabalos!”