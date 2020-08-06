Customs may auction off seized P33-m McLaren super car

The Customs bureau is considering auctioning off the P33 million worth McLaren 620R super car it earlier seized at the Manila South Harbor to help the government raise funds for COVID-19 response. “Yes, but it will depend on the outcome of the hearing at the Law Division. If it is forfeited in favor of the government, then the bureau can sell it through public auction to raise funds,” a Customs intelligence officer told Manila Standard. The bureau has an option to allow the importer to pay the right duties and taxes for the luxury car, but it will need the approval of Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero and the Department of Finance, the agency that supervises the Bureau of Customs. Based on import documents, the shipment was consigned to Llorin Trading and arrived at the Port of Manila on July 16, 2020. It was declared as brand new Porsche Cayman sports car in an attempt to avoid the payment of the appropriate duties and taxes. Customs Intelligence and Investigation Division agents intercepted the shipment on Aug. 3 and found out that it was a McLaren 620R super car. McLaren 620R is the road-legal version of the British supercar maker’s GT4 race car, equipped with a 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8 engine that produces 612hp and 620Nm.Customs officials said the value of the car is P33 million, which technically entitles the government to more than P16 million in duties and taxes. The importer, instead, paid only P1.5 million in duties and taxes. Port of Manila district collector Michael Angelo Vargas immediately issued a warrant of seizure and detention on the shipment based on the recommendation of the bureau’s Intelligence Group - CIIS office. The consignee and broker of the shipment are now facing possible charges for violation of Section 1400 in relation to Section 1113 of RA 10863 also known as the Customs Modernization and Tarrif Act. Collector Vargas said Port of Manila, in coordination with the IG-CIIS and all its offices, is committed to its mandate of collecting appropriate duties and taxes and prevent the proliferation of improper and or misdeclared imported vehicles into the country.