Land acquisition work shortened to 112 days

posted August 05, 2020 at 11:00 pm by Manila Standard August 05, 2020 at 11:00 pm

The time it will take for a tenant to assume possession of the land that he tills has been shortened to 112 days, Department of Agrarian Reform said on Tuesdsay. The process of land acquisition to distribution used to take as many as 291 days. The department has issued Administrative Order 01, Series of 2020 which simplified the land acquisition and distribution process under the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program-covered agricultural lands to accelerate the distribution of lands to agrarian reform beneficiaries.Agrarian Reform Secretary John Castriciones said President Rodrigo Duterte earlier ordered the department to complete the land distribution and acquisition (LAD) of the remaining private agricultural lands covered by Republic Act 6657 by the time he steps down on June 30, 2022. Maricel V. Cruz

