Hontiveros hits QC exec for shoot-to-kill threats

Responding to threats by a Quezon City official that he would ‘shoot to kill’ people who will violate quarantine rules, Senator Risa Hontiveros on Tuesday sought a full Senate investigation on cases of abuse and illegal acts by local government officials in implementing community quarantine protocols. “Why is killing the answer to health crisis? Our people are already suffering, and statements like that do not inspire confidence in our local leaders,” said Hontiveros. Hontiveros filed Senate Resolution No. 489, which urged the Senate Committee on Local Government to probe the controversy involving Quezon City Task Force Disiplina head Ranulfo “Rannie” Ludovica, as well as other documented cases of abuse, violence and illegal acts by local officials during enforcement of quarantine rules meant to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. He also called on the Quezon City government to consider replacing Ludovica with someone who can actually help save, not harm, local residents,” she said.On August 3, 2020, Ludovica made a now-deleted social media post in which he said, “Starting tomorrow, we will shoot to kill everyone who will violate the MECQ.” Hontiveros, a Quezon City resident, said Ludovica’s threats were not only disturbing, but also counter-productive and illegal.