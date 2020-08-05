Duterte reappoints Adamat as CHED commissioner

President Rodrigo Duterte has reappointed Ronald Adamat as commissioner of the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) for another term expiring on July 21, 2024.

Ronald Adamat

Prior to his appointment to CHED in 2016, Adamat served as representative of the Indigenous Peoples sector in the 10th Congress and was one of the principal authors of the Indigenous Peoples Rights Act of 1997 or the IPRA Law.

Adamat also served as commissioner of the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) from 2010 to 2011.

“Commissioner Adamat’s long experience in government service and his strong ties with the IP sector contribute to the Commission’s mandate to craft policies and recommend to Congress legislative measures that could help ensure that higher education is inclusive to all Filipino learners regardless of creed, color, or culture,” CHED Chairman Prospero De Vera III said.