300 Navy troops to man MECQ checkpoints
August 05, 2020 at 09:37 am by Manila Standard Digital
About 300 Philippine Navy personnel have been redeployed to man checkpoints in areas placed under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine.
Navy public affairs office chief Lt. Commander Maria Christina Roxas said the teams will "aid other law enforcement agencies in ensuring an orderly and strict reimplementation of quarantine guidelines to stem the transmission of COVID-19."
The Navy personnel are under the Joint Task Force - National Capital Region of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.
"This is over and above the stand-by Philippine Navy contingent," Roxas added.
