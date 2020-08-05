Frontliners in ’silent protest’

Health workers from the Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital staged a lunch=break “Silent Protest” on Tuesday to express their concern over the safety of their fellow health workers, mothers and infants in the hospital who are non-covid-19 patients. There were 50 infected health workers in the hospital as of Aug. 3. “We are bothered by the recent condition in our hospital, especially by the mothers, babies and our fellow health workers,” said Margarita Esquivel, president of the Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital Employees Union-Alliance of Health Workers. “Newborn babies are prone to any infection. The hospital management and the [Health department] must take concrete plans on how to make a proper protocol to contain the virus.” The Philippine National Police, meanwhile, said Tuesday it will reassess the conditions of its medical front-liners in the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases in the country. PNP chief Archie Gamboa, said this was in response to the concerns of the police doctors and nurses who were now experiencing exhaustion.The Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines on Tuesday urged the faithful to offer prayers for all the priests around the world, especially the Filipino priests who continue to serve and spread the word of God amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "Let’s pray for our priests to continue their mission, the celebration of Masses and the spread of the Good News,” said San Pablo Bishop Buenaventura Famadico, chairman of the CBCP's Episcopal Commission on Clergy in an interview over church-run Radio Veritas. Esquivel’s group says the number of infected health workers is rapidly increasing. There is no proper quarantine facility for health workers who test positive for COVID-19, and they are only placed in tents near the pedia ward. The others are in a dilapidated accounting room and School of midwifery room. The hospital management does not have proper protocol in admitting confirmed and suspected with COVID-19 patients. They are included or mixed with non-COVID patients inside the operating room/delivery room of the hospital. “Until now we still lack protective gear, and even gloves are lacking. We have unjust benefits, no free transportation, health workers are required to work for 12 hours, and we extend our duty for 16 hours due to a lack of manpower,” said Rodel Aala of the Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital Employees Union-Alliance of Health Workers.