Maynilad upgrades La Mesa facility

Maynilad Water Services, Inc. recently started operations at its upgraded facilities at La Mesa Treatment Plant in Quezon City. Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu and Maynilad President Ramoncito S. Fernandez led the ceremonial opening of the sluice gate to let water flow into the newly-upgraded treatment basins. Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System Administrator Emmanuel Salamat, National Water Resources Board Director Sevillo D. David Jr., and Maynilad Board Director Jose Ma. K. Lim were on hand to witness the event. The facility enhancements are part of Maynilad’s P7.9-billion project to upgrade the LMTP 1 and 2 that together produce around 2,400 million liters of water per day, serving around 90 percent of the company’s 9.7 million customers. In his speech during the commissioning ceremony, Cimatu thanked Maynilad for its continued investments toward ensuring water security, saying that clean water in this time of pandemic is important.Completed at LMTP 1 as of July this year is the rehabilitation of eight sedimentation basins and 16 filters, as well as the construction of a new sludge treatment facility. Once all upgrades are completed, LMTP 1 and 2 will have enhanced treatment capacity, automated processes, and earthquake-resilient structures. Maynilad is the largest private water concessionaire in the Philippines in terms of customer base. It is the agent and contractor of the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System for the West Zone of the Greater Manila Area, which is composed of the cities of Manila (certain portions), Quezon City (certain portions), Makati (west of South Super Highway), Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas and Malabon all in Metro Manila; the cities of Cavite, Bacoor and Imus, and the towns of Kawit, Noveleta and Rosario, all in Cavite.