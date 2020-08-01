Personal, work issues eyed in PCSO exec slay

Work-related and personal matters are among the possible angles eyed by the police as the motive in the killing of Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office board secretary Wesley Barayuga. “The victim is a board secretary of the PCSO. It could be personal or work-related. It is likely that there are contracts or gambling operations that were not given permits, thus the incident,” Mandaluyong police chief, Col. Hector Grijaldo, said in Filipino in a radio interview. Grijaldo added that they are now reviewing the closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage in the area as part of their investigation. “Meron na tayong mga nagawang pagkilala doon sa mga suspects base doon sa nakuha nating CCTV (footage). ‘Yung mga ginamit po na mga sasakyan at chine-check po natin kung kanino nakapangalan and ‘yung identities po nung mga suspects na involved doon sa pananambang doon sa biktima (We are now identifying of the suspects based on the CCTV footage that we got. The vehicles that were used and to whom they are registered and also the identities of the suspects involved in the ambush),” he said. PNAIn a statement, the PCSO strongly condemned Barayuga’s killing. “The incident is currently under investigation. The Security Office of PCSO is closely coordinating with the Philippine National Police in Mandaluyong City to immediately identify the persons behind the attack so that justice will be served,” PCSO general manager Royina Garma said in a statement.