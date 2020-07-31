LTO to implement online transaction program in 2021

The Land Transportation Office wants to implement its online transaction program called the land transport management system in full operation in early 2021. LTO chief Edgar Galvante said the agency is now working on the connectivity issues of all LTO offices nationwide so they could roll out the LTMS in every LTO office. “Currently, we have 24 pilot sites in different locations nationwide, but we are working it out so that we can have all of our satellite offices able to do transactions online,” he said. The LTMS can be accessed through their website https://portal.lto.gov.ph, wherein one may conduct transactions with LTO from the comfort of your home or office table. The project is set to be finished by September but agency sources claimed the previous service provider has yet to complete the turnover of the database to LTO’s new service provider Dermalog.“We have a new service provider now, Dermalog. It is a German company, and that it is one of the best worldwide. LTO benefits from their experience,” Galvante said. The latest data on the 24-pilot sites of the LTO LTMS showed a 100 percent usage in 19 areas, and a little over 90 percent in the other five offices. “We still have to get the complete database from the previous provider but I have said we will have all of this and complete the project by early next year,” the LTO chief said.