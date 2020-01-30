Many Pinoys say their lives improved

More Filipinos believed their lives improved in December last year based on a Social Weather Stations survey released Wednesday. The poll, conducted from Dec. 13 to 16, found that 39 percent of those polled said their lives improved in the last 12 months while 21 percent said their lives worsened, posting a net gainers score of +18. Classified by the SWS as “very high,” the net gainers score in December was higher than what was recorded in September (+11), June (+13) and March (+17). The seven-point rise in the national net gainers score in December 2019 was due to the increases of points in all parts of the country―10 in Luzon, seven in the Visayas, four in Metro Manila and one in Mindanao. The net gainers also rose among the respondents with a higher educational attainment. From September 2019’s +22, it became +28 (excellent) in December 2019 among college graduates, according to SWS. Among the self-rated poor, the net gainers score rose to +8 (high) in December from net zero (fair) in September.For those who rated themselves as non-poor, the figure also increased in December (+30) from September (+18). The same poll also showed that 48 percent of those interviewed were expecting their lives to improve in 2020, with a net personal optimism score of +44. The December result was higher than September’s, with a +41 net personal optimism score, but was lower than March’s +47. With a sampling error margin of ±3 percent for national percentages, the SWS survey used face-to-face interviews with 1,200 adults nationwide. The polling firm said the survey was non-commissioned and was conducted through its own initiative.