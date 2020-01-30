PNP: Citizen’s arrest vs. lawbreakers

The Philippine National Police on Wednesday encouraged the public to exercise a citizen’s arrest against anyone, including foreigners, who violate the country’s laws. PNP spokesman Bernard Banac said anyone could make a citizen’s arrest, adding it was the duty of every Filipino to be involved in maintaining peace and order. “That includes calling out anyone, both locals and foreigners, who disrespect or violate laws and local ordinances and reporting the incident right away to authorities,” Banac said. “If the situation warrants, it is enshrined in our laws that we can exercise a citizen’s arrest and immediately turn over to the proper authorities anyone apprehended for proper disposition.” For those who are reluctant to do so due to security concerns, Banac said, they could simply report any untoward incident to the authorities.“It’s allowed, but of course, for the protection of our fellow Filipinos, it is best that they call the barangay officials so there will be a person in authority who would respond to these,” Banac said. He said someone apprehended under a citizen’s arrest may be turned over to barangay officials. On Monday, the Manila City government ordered a manhunt against a Chinese-looking foreigner whose photo went viral for defecating at the Baluarte de Dilao in Intramuros, Manila. Meanwhile, three Chinese men were earlier photographed while peeing along Ayala Avenue in Makati.