BI intercepts 3 ‘fake’ tourists at NAIA

Immigration agents at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport intercepted three individuals who disguised as tourists but were found traveling to work as farmers in South Korea. In a report to Commissioner Jaime Morente, officials of the bureau’s travel control and enforcement unit said the passengers were stopped at the departure area of NAIA Terminal 1 on Jan. 22 before they could board a flight to Hong Kong where they were supposed to board their connecting flight to Jeju. TCEU chief Ma. Timotea Barizo did not identify the passengers but she said the three initially claimed they were going to Korea for a vacation.“But what sparked the curiosity of our officers is when the trio showed seemingly spurious company IDs as proof of local employment. The three also appeared to not know each other despite presenting themselves as traveling companions,” she said. The passengers later admitted they were recruited by a man they met on social media and convinced them to book their flight to Korea.