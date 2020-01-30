Cop killed, 2 others survive ambush

posted January 29, 2020

Two ranking police officials cheated death, while a police corporal was killed after their convoy were ambushed by heavily armed terrorists in Talakag, Bukidnon Wednesday morning. Police Col. Silvestre Asiong Jr., Bukidnon Public Information Officer, said Brig. Gen. Joselito Salido, Deputy Director of the Directorate for Integrated Police Operation in Eastern Mindanao and Col. Tabuso only suffered minor injuries from a volley of gunfire from still unidentified armed men believed to be New People’s Army terrorists. A police operative, Police Cpl. Rowel Sumaylo was killed on the spot during the ambush while three other police operatives were wounded who were rushed to the Polymedic Medical Plaza in Kauswagan, Cagayan de Oro City.Among the wounded were police Captain Ramil Gighe, Staff Master Sergeant Giovannie Malinab, and Staff Sergeant Jerwin Genilla. Police Col. Roel Leyaley Lami-ing, Bukidnon provincial director, said the two police officials escorted by the 1st Bukidnon Provincial Mobile Force Company led by Captain Ramil Gighe, were traveling along Kilometer 266 Road at Barangay Tikalaan Dominorog when waylaid by the armed men.

