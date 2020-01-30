'House must probe onerous deals'

Bayan Muna chairman Neri Colmenares

Congress, not Malacañang, should review what President Rodrigo Duterte considers as ‘onerous contracts.’ This was stressed Wednesday by the leader of the militant group Bayan Muna as he asked the President not to give management of a vast land area being used by Chevron Philippines to his friend and alleged crony Dennis Uy. “We will oppose any attempt to give the Batangas property to the president’s cronies for another onerous contract because it will again deprive the people of billions of public funds. Congress must make sure these reviews of the so-called onerous contracts are not merely shake down against businessmen to favor the emerging cronies of President Duterte,” said the former party-list congressman and current Bayan Muna chairman Neri Colmenares.Bayan Muna stood firm in its belief that Congress and not Malacañang should probe what Duterte considers as ‘onerous contracts’ to ensure the investigation would not favor businessmen considered as the President’s allies. The statement was aired by Colmenares after Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III described as ‘onerous’ the contract entered into by the National Development Co. with Chevrpon Philippines (Caltex) for the lease of a 120-hectare property of the Batangas Land Co. Inc. in Batangas City which serves the company’s main depot. “Congress must investigate these onerous contracts to identify those responsible for such one sided contracts and to make sure it does not go to cronies, just like what happened during the time of Pres. Ferdinand Marcos. Review of onerous contracts must not be left to the unilateral discretion of Malacañang,” stated Colmenares. According to Dominguez, Chevron will rent the property for 50 years at P0.74 per square meter instead of P17.90 per square meter. In 44 years, Chevron has only paid P146.51 million or P3 million every year for the lease of the property, said Dominguez. He noted that the value of the land in the current market would reach P4.9 billion until P5.3 billion and thus its lease price should reach P257.76 million annually. To revoke its contract from Chevron, Dominguez said NDC wanted to shut down BLCI’s operation next year. NDC is the government institution that manages BLCI which, if shut down, will shorten Chevron’s contract regarding the Batangas property to five years.“Shortening BLCI’s corporate life will finally allow the government to exercise ‘full ownership, control, and rights over’ this prime lot and other real estate properties occupied by Chevron, which are strategically located for the country’s future energy projects,” Dominguez explained. Colmenares stressed that Chevron’s contract , if ‘onerous’, should be rectified. But he added his group was strictly opposing government’s desire to recover the Batangas property in favor of President Duterte’s cronies. Earlier reports had floated the name of Davao-based businessman Uy as being interested in the Batangas property. Uy also owned 45 percent share of Malampaya Gas in Palawan after buying Chevron’s shares. Chevron Philippines maintains that its rental agreement with NDC and BLCI is not ‘onerous’ and is in accordance with the law. “The contract with National Development Co subsidiary Batangas Land Co is beneficial to both the Philippine government and Chevron Philippines.We will maintain open communication with the Government, an important and valued partner, on this matter,” according to Chevron’s statement. Chevron Philippines has 700 Caltex gas stations in the country and provides jet fuel for airlines at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) and Mactan Cebu International Airport.