Authorities seize P58m worth of smuggled items

posted January 29, 2020 at 10:20 pm by Joel E. Zurbano January 29, 2020 at 10:20 pm

Government agents have seized more than P58 million worth of smuggled and counterfeit cigarettes during a raid in Caloocan City. A team from the Bureau of Customs, Coast Guard and National Police intercepted nine trucks loaded with 1,670 master cases of cigarette product brands as Marvels, Fortune, D & B, Mighty and Jackpot. The raid, conducted in close coordination with officials of Barangay 168 in Caloocan, was made after Customs Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero signed and issued the Letter of Authority and Mission Order against the illegal shipment. “Nine trucks parked in Barangay 168 Caloocan were inspected, uncovering 1,670 master cases of cigarettes believed to be counterfeits while some were smuggled into the country,” the Customs - Public Information Office said in a statement Wednesday.The bureau formed a team to investigate the case. The apprehension is the latest in the agency’s campaign to curb the illegal importation and manufacture of fake cigarettes. Two weeks ago, Customs agents also raided a warehouse in Nueva Ecija suspected of being the base of clandestine operations for the manufacture of counterfeit cigarettes.

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.