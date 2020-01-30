Determining motorcycle taxi operations

posted January 29, 2020 at 10:10 pm by Maricel Cruz January 29, 2020 at 10:10 pm

A committee at the House of Representatives on Wednesday required transportation authorities to submit weekly reports on the operation of motorcycle taxis. The House Committee on Metro Manila Development ordered the Department of Transportation’s technical working group and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority to report to the panel, on a weekly basis, data on motorcycle taxis including the arrest of drivers, compliance with requirements of the operators as well as the number of units and drivers of motorcycle taxi operators. At a hearing by the panel chaired by Manila Rep. Manny Lopez, Quezon City Rep. Anthony Peter Crisologo moved that the TWG and the MMDA submit weekly reports. “So that while the law is being crafted—I think there are House bills being crafted—we can actually move side by side... This way, we can do parallel moves, while the House crafts the bill, the TWG is moving,” Crisologo said.Crisologo said the report would be useful in drafting the regulations to guarantee public safety. The motion was unanimously approved by the members of the panel.

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.