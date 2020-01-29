Salacious shirts arouse anger

The women’s group Gabriela Women’s Party on Tuesday slammed the producer of the clothing line Kain Pepe for allegedly reducing women to objects of sexual desire in its latest series of T-shirt designs that were uploaded on its Facebook page.

“Women are not objects of pleasure and satisfaction. This shameless advertising and display of merchandise that degrade, objectify and hypersexualize young girls contributes to gender stereotypes that trivialize violence against women and children,” the group said. Gabriela said it was willing to provide Gender Sensitivity Training to the brand owners of KNPP to heighten their awareness of gender concerns.“We urge the Kain Pepe clothing line to correct this damaging error. We also encourage women to register the widest indignation over the rampant misogyny and sexism pervading our society,” Gabriela said. The group has invited the public to join the Eighth annual One Billion Rising on Feb. 14, a global strike to demand an end to violence against women.