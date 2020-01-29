SMHCC lends helping hand to Taal evacuees

More than being one of the most popular and beautiful attractions in the country, Taal Volcano, the island and its neighboring towns are home to hundreds of Filipino families who have lived there for generations. Upon its eruption last Jan. 12, thousands of Filipinos were uprooted. Their homes, sources of income, and belongings were covered in a thick layer of ash as the volcano spouted violently and relentlessly. In a wholehearted effort to aid those who have been abruptly affected by this devastating natural calamity, SMHCC has launched joint relief operations across its properties and centers. SMHCC, SMX Convention Center, Park Inn by Radisson Clark, and Taal Vista Hotel have collectively initiated voluntary employee donation drives to help supply urgent aid as well as support other ongoing relief endeavors led by concerned units and local governments. The cumulative amount of these drives went toward providing canned goods and disaster relief food, clothes, hygiene kits, and mats to evacuation centers in Tagaytay City and Batangas. Taal Vista Hotel successfully organized the donation of linens, towels, blankets, bread and pastries, fruits, and cooked meals to the NBI Evacuation Center and Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Evacuation Center in Tagaytay City. To further significantly assist in the region's evacuation and relief programs, SMHCC, alongside SMX and Taal Vista Hotel, unselfishly volunteered at the Tagaytay Municipal Hall, Tagaytay Integrated School, Guinhawa, Luksuhin, Alfonso, Cavite, providing urgent aid to more than 350 families. Meanwhile, more deliveries of donations and goods are underway as Pico Sands Hotel secures contributions including towels, linens, and blankets. All of which will be sent to an evacuation center in Batangas.In this time of ongoing uncertainty that persistently shakes the country, SMHCC stands firm by the Filipino people in proactively extending a helping hand to all those in need. SMHCC's joint relief operations will continue to serve as a much-needed response to the urgent call for the assistance of families and communities struck by this unfortunate natural catastrophe. The cities of Tagaytay and Batangas have slowly started regaining whatever was lost as an aftermath of the eruption. In parallel, SMHCC persists to be a conscious partner in rebuilding these fabled cities not only as part of the community where our properties belong but more so as a conscious entity poised to help in further growing and developing the country. SM Hotels and Conventions Corp. (SMHCC) was established in April 2008 with the primary purpose of developing and managing the hotel and convention properties of the SM Group, one of the Philippines’ largest conglomerates with a market value of over US$20 billion. SMHCC is guided by its mission to be the leading hotel and convention company in the Philippines and its vision to build and operate hotels and convention centers that take pride in Filipino warmth and hospitality. SMHCC’s encouraging growth has propelled the company’s goal to double its portfolio throughout the country within the next five years. It is geared towards becoming a brand powerhouse that ultimately seeks to create an indelible mark in the country’s tourism industry. Currently, the SMHCC portfolio is comprised of eight hotel properties with a combined inventory of 1,960 rooms and over 38,000 sqm. of leasable convention space. The list of properties under SMHCC include Taal Vista Hotel, Pico Sands Hotel, Pico de Loro, Conrad Manila, Radisson Blu Cebu, Park Inn by Radisson Davao, Park Inn by Radisson Clark, Park Inn by Radisson Iloilo, Park Inn by Radisson North EDSA, and the SMX Convention Centers and Trade Halls.