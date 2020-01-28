2 Maute ‘supporters’ surrender in Lanao Sur

posted January 27, 2020 at 11:20 pm by Manila Standard January 27, 2020 at 11:20 pm

Two alleged supporters of the Dawlah Islamiyah-Maute group have surrendered to security authorities in Piagapo, Lanao del Sur. The military identified them as as 20-year-old Farhan Salik alias Orak and 38-year-old Alimoden Maunada. The two turned themselves in and yielded a rifle to the Army's 82nd Infantry Battalion in Barangay Gacap following an encounter in the boundary of Piagapo and Balindong towns on Jan. 24. Lt. Col. Rafman Altre, commander of the battalion, said a Moro Islamic Liberation Front commander and a barangay chairman mediated to speed up the surrender.

