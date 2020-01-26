‘Road repairs resume, brace for traffic jam’

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority has resumed road reblocking and other repairs along major thoroughfares in the metropolis, a move that is feared to lead to snarled traffic. This developed as the Department of Public Works and Highways resumed the road works Friday night (Jan. 24) following a three-month long moratorium imposed by the MMDA on diggings, reblocking and repairs during the Yuletide season. An advisory released by the MMDA public information office said the DPWH will continue its improvement work on Metro Manila roads beginning 11 p.m. on Friday. DPWH-National Capital Region (NCR) Director Ador Canlas, the first road rehabilitation this year covers a section of Epifanio de los Santos Avenue, southbound direction of Bulacan Street to West Avenue, 1st lane from sidewalk. Other roads also undergoing repair include the southbound direction of A. Bonifacio Avenue near J. Manuel Street; the westbound direction of Quirino Highway from Nightingale to Zabarte Road, inner lane; the eastbound direction of Elliptical Road from corner Maharlika Street, 8th lane from outer sidewalk and General Luis Street from Rebisco Road to Samote Street; and the northbound direction of Katipunan Avenue/Circumferential Road 5 (C5) fronting UP Town Center, first lane from center island. MMDA chief information officer Sharon Gentalian assured motorists that all affected roads will be fully passable by 5 a.m. on Monday. She said motorists are advised to avoid the affected areas and use alternate routes instead.The DPWH-NCR is conducting the road works and repair in the metropolis for maintenance purposes. In November, the MMDA imposed a three-month moratorium on road diggings and excavations in Metro Manila in anticipation of the heavy vehicular and pedestrian traffic during the holiday travel rush. MMDA spokesperson Pircelyn Pialago said the temporary stoppage of road works was implemented from Nov. 11, 2019 to Jan. 10, 2020 to lessen the impact of ongoing infrastructure projects to heavy traffic situation until holidays are over. There was exemption to the moratorium, however, including the flagship projects of the national government that do not obstruct or block vehicular traffic. The MMDA has been imposing the Yule moratorium since 2008.