23 suspects rounded up in Bulacan

Camp Gen. Alejo S. Santos, Malolos City—At least 23 suspects were arrested in different localities in Bulacan province during a raid conducted by policemen over the weekend. Col. Emma M. Libunao, acting Bulacan provincial director, said anti-illegal drug operations in Bustos, Obando, Bulakan, San Jose del Monte and Meycauayan Police Stations resulted in the arrests of 13 suspects, namely: Jomar P. Hilario alias Pute included in PNP/PDEA unified drug watchlist; Adrian Verdadero; Gerardo P. Tolentino; Adrian Abuel; Gilbert Sunga alias Ibet; Jonas Restua alias Baboy; Narciso Valencia Jr.; Benigno Mendoza; Joshue Danao; Darwin Ayso; Renato Torreon; Elizieldo Arrojado alias Thata; and Mark Anthony Dela Cruz. Some 34 plastic sachets of shabu, assorted shabu paraphernalia and buy-bust money were confiscated from the suspects. A suspect identified as Rhohel Santiago was arrested during an ‘Oplan Sita’ (checkpoint) of the 1st Provincial Mobile Force at Sitio Looban, Barangay. Tabang, Plaridel. Initially, Santiago, riding a black motorcycle was flagged down for not wearing a helmet. The suspect tried to escape but was caught by other operatives in the area. When Santos pulled out his driver’s license from his wallet, a transparent plastic sachet containing marijuana was seen by police officers prompting them to arrest him. Meanwhile, police tracker teams of San Rafael, Balagtas, Hagonoy, Santa Maria, Malolos, San Jose del Monte City, Calumpit and Bocaue hunted down eight fugitives.Arrested were: Philip Dela Cruz in Brgy. Capihan, San Rafael; Efren Cayanan in Brgy Panginay, Balagtas for concubinage; Marilou Crisostomo in Barangay Sto. Rosario, Hagonoy for violation of Bouncing Check Law; Alfeo Leynes, detained at BJMP Santa Maria town; a warrant was served on him for three counts of rape; Romeo Surio in Barangay Dakila, Malolos for reckless imprudence resulting in damage to property; Albert Bulawan for attempted murder; Alejandro Buensuceso for violation of Anti-Fencing Law; and Inocencio Licudan in Barangay Batia, Bocaue for reckless imprudence resulting to homicide.An anti-illegal gambling raid was also conducted in Barangay Muzon, San Jose del Monte City resulting in the arrest of Arjay Tan y Salalima and Raffy Gutierrez y Baldemor, who were caught in the act of playing an illegal colors game. Seized from them were gambling paraphernalia and P820 bet money. Charges have been filed in court against the suspects based on the instructions of PNP Central Luzon regional director Brigadier General Rhodel O. Sermonia in line with the marching orders of newly appointed PNP Director General Archie Gamboa.