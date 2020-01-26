2 Chinese men maul guard in Las Piñas

Police investigators are still looking into motives for the alleged mauling of a security guard by two Chinese nationals at a condominium late Friday night in Las Piñas City. The foreigners—Li Feng Hau, 28, and Lem Liu, 32, both of Paseo Verde Condominium, Barangay Pulanglupa, Las Piñas City—were arrested following the complaint filed by Carlo Dalaguit, 24, security guard of the condominium. The arresting officers led by P/Maj. Salvador Garcia placed the two suspects under police custody after witnesses called up the Las Pinas City police community precinct (PCP-2) for assistance. In an initial report release by the Southern Police District, the suspects were arrested by the Las Piñas City police after they mauled the victim at the 6th floor of the condominium. Asked why the victim was mauled, SPD chief information officer and spokesperson P/Maj. Jaybee Bayani said “Chineseguard.” (The Chinese were allegedly drunk and poked fun at the guard.) The case was not the first time Chinese nationals got involved in criminal offenses in southern Metro Manila. In 2019, Chinese nationals, majority of them employees of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator companies, got arrested for their alleged role in kidnapping, drugs and human trafficking, and prostitution and illegal gambling den operations, among others, in the cities of Makati, Parañaque, Pasay and Las Piñas. Just recently, Makati City Mayor Abigail Binay declared an indefinite moratorium on the issuance of new business licenses and permits to service providers of POGO due to rising criminality and prostitution in the city.Makati’s chief executive cited the “overheating” market for residential and commercial space and the rising criminality and prostitution as major reasons for her decision to stop more POGOs from operating in the country’s financial district. The Immigration bureau stated that Chinese nationals topped the agency’s list of foreigners who have been arrested in 2018 for violating immigration laws. Data provided by the bureau also showed that Chinese nationals topped the list of foreign nationals who were prevented from entering the country for displaying rudeness and disrespect towards immigration officers. Out of the 133 are aliens who were barred from entering the country in 2018, 37 were Chinese nationals, followed by 25 Americans, and 23 Koreans. Also last year, authorities arrested more than 430 Chinese nationals for telecommunications fraud, illegal gaming operation and working without permits in separate operations in Ortigas, Pasig, Zambales and Cebu province. Their arrest was the biggest in 2019 as the government strengthened the drive against illegal aliens involved in illegal activities, including kidnap for ransom and extortion.