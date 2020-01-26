Airport worker commende for honesty—CAAP

Aviation authority officials commended an employee of Legazpi Airport who returned a bag containing cash and other valuables worth P150,000 left by a passenger at the facility last Friday. Airport worker Rommel Nanio, a facility cleaner at the airport, got a well-deserved commendation from the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, said CAAP chief information officer and spokesperson Eric Apolonio. Nanio was on duty at the airport’s pre-departure area last Friday when he noticed the bag, reportedly owned and left unattended by passenger Cesar Ballano who was going to Manila, Apolonio said. “Shortly after Nanio reported finding the bag, it was examined by the CAAP Security and Intelligence Service (CSIS) to verify its contents,” said Apolonio. The bag and its contents—25 pieces of US$ in 100 denomination, P25,868.00, and other important documents—are now under the care of Philippine Airlines officials at the airport.CAAP and Legazpi Airport officials praised Nanio, saying the man who was expecting nothing in return, showcased the agency’s core values of integrity and honesty in the course of his service to the public. Late last year, CAAP commended two employees of Zamboanga International Airport who also returned the personal belongings and a bag with P200,000 cash, computer laptop, mobile phones, gadgets and other valuable items left unattended at the airport. The two airport workers were Arron Paul Villanueva and Gracelyn Alihuddin.