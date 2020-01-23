Canadian-PH group holds annual ICT Awards

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines has announced that deadline for online nominations for the 14th annual International Information and Communications Technology Awards Philippines is on Jan. 31 with the gala night to be held on April 2 at the Marriot Grand Ballroom in Pasay City. The International ICT awards—Philippines seek to recognize excellence and raise public awareness of the best companies in the call-center and business process outsourcing industry in the country. CanCham President Julian Payne said they have expanded the scope of the award categories this year. Aside from the Premier and Select Category Awards, also included is the Industry Sector Awards for the “best companies using ICT services in a range of major industrial sectors.” Furthermore, the selection process has been significantly upgraded with the addition of a “preliminary independent verification stage.” “This will ensure that the information in the nominations matches the eligibility criteria and that all information needed is complete and confirmed before a nomination is submitted for adjudication by the judging panel,” Payne said. He added that an independent compliance officer will be retained to conduct the verification process and an internationally recognized ICT expert has been appointed as independent professional adviser for the event.To be eligible for the Premier Award, companies must be nominated and be a finalist “for at least one” of the Select Category or Sector Award. They must also be in operation in the country for at least three years. Payne said that the endorsements from the Department of Information and Technology and the Philippine Economic Zone Authority, including the support from the National ICT Confederation of the Philippines has “assured the stature of the ICT Awards as the premier ICT awards program in the Philippines.” The Premier Awards include Best Company of the Year, Best Employer of the Year, and Best Support for Sustainable Development. For the Select Category related to origin and status, the awards include Best Filipino-Owned Company of the Year, Best Foreign-Owned Company of the Year, Best Company of the Year Outside the National Capital Region, Most Innovative Company of the Year, Best Start-Up Company of the Year, Best Contact Center & BPO Company of the Year, Best Global In-House Center Company of the Year, and Best Software Development and Information Technology Company of the Year. Under the Industry Sector, the awards include Best Company of the Year for ICT Services in the following industries: Accounting, Agribusiness, Creatives, Education, Health, Manufacturing, Tourism, and Transportation. Special awards will also be handed out for Best Front-Line Team of the Year in an IT/BPM Company and Hall of Fame.