Most Filipinos rate Duterte performance excellent­—SWS

Eight in 10 Filipino respondents were satisfied with the performance of President Rodrigo Duterte, with a net rating of +72 or “excellent,” a Social Weather Stations survey showed Tuesday. The poll, conducted from Dec. 13 to 16 last year, found 82 percent of adult Filipinos were satisfied with his performance. Ten percent were dissatisfied while 8 percent were ambivalent. Compared to the Sept. 2019 survey, President Duterte’s satisfaction rating rose by four points from 78 percent—classified as “very good”—while dissatisfaction fell by three points from 13 percent. Half of those polled also said they were expecting the President to fulfill all or most of his promises. The same survey showed that 72 percent of respondents were worried about Duterte’s health, with 61 percent saying his health condition is a public matter.The health of the 74-year-old chief executive took the spotlight last year after he cut short a trip to Japan because of “unbearable pain” in his lower back and hips. The pain, Malacañang said, was due to a motorcycle mishap. Duterte also revealed he has a rare neuromuscular disease called myasthenia gravis, an addition to a long list of ailments the President claimed he has. Critics demanded the release of Duterte’s medical bulletin, noting that transparency about the President’s health is enshrined in the 1987 Constitution, but the Palace has repeatedly downplayed concerns about his health. The survey polled 1,200 Filipinos from Metro Manila, Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao and it has a sampling error margin of ±3 percent for national percentages.