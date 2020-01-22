Casanova, Embang named to government posts

Author and stage director Arthur Casanova was named as the new commissioner of the Komisyon sa Wikang Filipino for the Tagalog language, succeeding National Artist Virgilio Almario. Casanova, who wrote over 40 books and known for his work in theater, will serve as a full-time commissioner until 2027. Meanwhile, Bureau of Fire Protection acting chief Jose Embang Jr. was promoted to the rank of Fire Director, days after he became BFP officer-in-charge. Embang replaced former Fire Director Leonard Bañago, who concluded his service after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 56. President Rodrigo Duterte also appointed new judges at the Regional Trial Courts and police colonels at the Philippine National Police, according to a list released by the Palace Tuesday. Meanwhile, with the appointment of Lt. Col. Archie Gamboa as the new Philippine National Police chief, the Commission on Human Rights is said it was looking forward to a better partnership, as it asked the new PNP chief to make good on his promise of an internal cleansing. In a statement, CHR lawyer-spokesperson Jacqueline de Guia welcomed the appointment of Gamboa. “We trust that he will live by his statement of ensuring that all cops uphold due process, human rights, transparency, and public accountability -- hopefully, not only under his leadership, but as a legacy of reform among their ranks from hereon,” she said.“Under this new leadership, we hope that the PNP will rehabilitate its image by showing greater transparency in its operations and faithfully enforcing the law, especially for cases of alleged extrajudicial killings. At the same time, we look forward to greater cooperation from the PNP in investigating cases of human rights violations,” she added. Gamboa, a lawyer, assumed the top PNP post last Monday as President Rodrigo Duterte promoted him to a four-star officer, the only one in the PNP to hold such rank. He vowed to ensure that every PNP member would be respectful of the rule of law, and aboveboard and compliant with the requirements of due process, human rights, and transparency and accountability. “CHR recognizes the importance of our police force in protecting everyone’s right to life, liberty and property, and we continuously extend our hand of partnership in the interest of upholding the rights and dignity of all,” De Guia said. She cited a recent Social Weather Stations poll showing that 76 percent of the Filipino people believe that human rights violations continue to confront the administration’s anti-drug campaign. At least 78 percent of the country’s population believe in the existence of the so-called ninja cops or those who recycle and sell drugs seized from police operations, she said.