NBI nabs two Chinese for human trafficking

TRAFFICKERS. National Bureau of Investigation against Human Trafficking, operatives of NBI-Anti-Organized and Transnational Crime Division presented to the media two Chinese nationals Zhang Lian Wei and Li Wu Tao who were arrested in an entrapment operation in Makati City for Human Trafficking during press conference in Manila on Jan. 21. Norman Cruz

Operatives of National Bureau of Investigation-Anti-Organized and Transnational Crime Division (NBI-AOTCD) arrested two Chinese nationals in Makati City for Human Trafficking last Jan. 15, in line with the relentless campaign of the Bureau against human trafficking.NBI Director Dante Gierran identified the suspects as Zhang Lian Wei and Li Wu Tao. Charges of violation of RA 9208 (Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003) as amended by RA 10364 (Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2012) were filed against the suspects before the Office of the Prosecutor General, Department of Justice, Manila. Proper coordination was made with the Bureau of Immigration for the schedule of turn-over of the Chinese women sex workers, as well as for the filing of charges and deportation. The suspects were arrested in an entrapment operation which stemmed from an intelligence information that a group of Chinese nationals is operating a prostitution den in Makati City that offers sexual services exclusively to Chinese men. Acting on the said information, NBI-AOTCD operatives conducted an entrapment operation on Jan. 15, 2020. The poseur-customer called the number provided in the lighter being distributed by the group of Chinese nationals.The poseur-customer was then instructed by the pimp to proceed to the lobby of a hotel along Makati Avenue, Makati City. He was fetched by a Chinese male at the hotel lobby and was led to 11th floor and there met suspect Zhang who brought the poseur customer to a room where several Chinese women were waiting to be chosen. Willie Casas, After the poseur-customer had chosen one Chinese woman, he was given a private room and was instructed to give his payment of P 9,000.00 to suspect Li, the manager. After coordinating with the hotel personnel, NBI-AOTCD operatives, together with the representatives from Makati social Worker Department (MSWD), proceeded to the 11th floor and effected the raid. The operation resulted in the arrest of the two suspects and the rescue of 22 Chinese women. Seized during the operation were several boxes of condoms, lighters, vaginal lubricant creams, and sexual services menu cards. Meanwhile, the NBI is coordinating with the Bureau of Immigration for the turnover of the rescued Chinese women.