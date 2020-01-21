Immigration income hits P11B in 2019

Jaime Morente

The Bureau of Immigration has posted a record high income of more than P11 billion in 2019, up by 29 percent compared to its revenue earnings in 2018.BI Commissioner Jaime Morente said that as of Dec. 31, the bureau’s total revenue collection reached a whopping P11.9 billion, which is roughly P2.6 billion higher than the P9.2 billion the agency earned a year ago. “We expect our income to increase again this year as a result of the improvements in services and programs that awe instituted for the benefit of the transacting and traveling public,” Morente said. Morente attributed last year’s phenomenal rise in immigration fee collections to the success of President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration in initiating reforms and programs that attracted many foreigners to visit and do business in the country. Morente bared that the BI’s annual collections have steadily increased over the past several years, adding that revenues jumped by four-fold from 2012 when it amounted to only P2.7 billion.Citing reports that the number of foreigners who arrived last year could reach eight million, he said “more foreign visitors naturally results in more income from immigration fees for the government. This contributes significantly to government coffers and may be used for major improvement projects for our country,” said Morente. Morente likewise cited the continuing efforts of the BI to modernize its facilities, simplify its procedures and improve its frontline operations. “The bureau also continued to strictly monitor the bureau’s collections in the main office and at its field, extension and satellite offices to ensure that all revenues are fully accounted and remitted to the government,” BI finance chief Judith Ferrera said. Ferrera said immigration fees paid by foreigners to the bureau are processed electronically and are issued computerized official receipts.