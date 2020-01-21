Authorities seize P4M worth of shabu, liquid marijuana

Authorities seized more than P4 million worth of shabu and liquid marijuana in separate anti-illegal drug operations in Las Piñas City and various warehouses in Ninoy Aquino International Airport. Suspected drug dealer Danizon Manese, 29, alias Tenten, was also arrested during a buy-bust operation along C-5 Road Extension in Barangay Manuyo Dos, Las Piñas City shortly before midnight Sunday. Recovered from Manese’s possession were 500 grams of shabu worth P3.4 million, five pieces of ice bags also containing prohibited substance and P20,000 cash used by the police poseur buyer in the drug entrapment operation. Manese’s arrest came two days after the buy-bust operation made at Verdant Acres Subdivision in Barangay Pamplona Tres, also in Las Piñas, which resulted in the arrest of two suspected drug traffickers Jerrymias Suson and Miguel Castillo and the seizure of 2.5 kilos of shabu worth P17 million. A composite team from the Las Piñas City Police Station and Philippine Drug Enforcement Group conducted the operations. Las Piñas City police station commander Col. Segundo Lagundi Jr. said the campaign against illegal drugs is a top priority in the Southern Police District, considering the “location of our district serves as the crossing place going to south and north.” On Sunday, Customs and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency operatives intercepted various cargo parcels containing liquid marijuana worth P700,000 at different warehouses situated near Manila airport.Customs-NAIA district collector Carmelita Talusan said the confiscated items—a total of 11 packages containing 330 cartridges of liquid marijuana—arrived from various countries on separate dates late last year. Two weeks ago, Customs agents also intercepted a shipment of kush weeds and liquid marijuana worth P200,000 at the Central Mail Exchange Center in Pasay City. Upon examination, the parcel from California, USA was found to contain four packs of kush weeds and 10 cartridges of liquid marijuana. The authorities also arrested the claimant of the shipment identified as Xavier Martin Bulos, a resident of Sampaloc, Manila. According to PDEA, shabu, marijuana and ecstasy are the top three narcotics distributed in the streets and these prohibited substances are manufactured by Chinese, Taiwanese and Mexican drug syndicates. The authorities vowed the government’s crackdown on drug dealing in the country would continue with the goal of catching protectors and financiers of the illegal drug trade.