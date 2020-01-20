Musical icon Hotdog co-founder passes on

Another musical icon from the famed Manila Sound has passed on.

Dennis Garcia, bassist, and co-founder of the Hotdog band in the ‘70s, has died on Saturday night. The news was relayed by Dennis’ youngest daughter Isa, who made the announcement in his father’s Facebook account. Isa, however, did not disclose the cause of his father’s death. “For those of you who knew my father, it grieves me to inform you all that he passed away tonight. We will keep you posted regarding the details of the wake.”“Our grief at his sudden passing is infinite and now so is he. Thank you for being with us through this difficult time,” Isa said in her post. In 2018, Dennis’ brother and Hotdog co-founder and guitarist Rene Garcia died of a heart attack. The brothers, along with some friends, formed the band, which has been credited as one of the pioneers of the “Manila Sound” in the ‘70s. Some of the songs popularized by the band include “ “Bongga Ka Day,” “Pers Lab,” “Ikaw Ang Miss Universe ng Buhay Ko, “Bitin sa ‘Yo,” which Rene sang with female lead singer Ella del Rosario, and of course, ‘Manila,’ which again made a sort of a comeback when it was used as the opening song in the recent 30th Southeast Asian Games held in the country.