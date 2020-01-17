NBI files more raps against Espinosa

posted January 16, 2020 at 10:00 pm

The Department of Justice has been asked to prosecute self-confessed drug lord Kerwin Espinosa and 25 others, including a police officer, for their alleged involvement in illegal drugs trade. In a letter-complaint filed with the DOJ, the NBI sought a preliminary investigation against Espinosa, Brig. Gen. Asher Dolina and 24 others for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. In 2016, President Rodrigo Duterte said Dolina was cleared along with another police officer implicated in the death of Kerwin’s father, Albuerta, Leyte Mayor Rolando Espinosa Sr. During a Senate hearing, Espinosa said “Dolina” was among those who received drug protection from him.But Dolina denied Espinosa’s claims or even knowing him personally, saying the young Espinosa did not even know his first name. He said Espinosa mrtr;y “referred to me as Dolina.” In its recent complaint dated December 9 but made public only this week, the NBI submitted several documentary evidence. These included the joint affidavit of NBI probers, Espinosa’s sworn statement, transcript of stenographic notes of the Senate hearing by the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs and the Committee on Justice and Human Rights.

