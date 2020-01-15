Two Navy ships bound for ME to repatriate OFWs sent off

President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday led the send-off rites of two Navy ships that are headed to the Middle East which will be used for the repatriation of Filipinos there amid the tension between Iran and the United States, as he expressed hopes that the military troops will be “successful” in their mission. The BRP Ramon Alcaraz (PS-16) and BRP Davao del Sur (LD-602) have been designated to spearhead the government’s efforts in repatriating distressed Filipino workers in the region. Around 1,000 troops from the Armed Forces of the Philippines will be deployed to assist in the repatriation. In a ceremony held at Port Area in Manila, the President called the trip a “sacred mission” meant to safeguard the lives of Filipinos working in the region. He also assured the troops that he will go there himself should the need arise and he will monitor their trip. “I pray that you will carry this mission successfully. I wish you luck. I’ll add with my prayers that the winds will sail you to the Middle East safely. I will keep track of every moment of your trip and I will be there in case you need me,” President Duterte said in his speech. Earlier in the day, Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said sending ships was still necessary despite what appears to be a de-escalation of conflict.“We don’t know exactly whether it will again escalate or de-escalate. So, to be certain that our people there are safe and secure, we will be sending these ships,” he told reporters in a briefing. On Monday, the Palace announced that 14 Filipinos from Iraq were repatriated by the Philippine government. MJ Biancaflor The first batch of evacuees were transported in Iraq to Doha, Qatar en route to Manila, Panelo said. “This number may increase, however, as the Embassy continues to call on our countrymen who wish to go home,” he said. He also said BRP Gabriela Silang, a ship of the Philippine Coast Guard, is in Malta and ready to sail anytime to nearby countries where Filipinos are in danger and to ferry them to safer areas.