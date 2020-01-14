Lawyers group introduces mobile app parking for all vehicles

To help solve illegal parking problem in Metro Manila, the Lawyers for Commuters Safety and Protection (LCSP) is introducing a mobile app parking for both private motorists and public utility vehicle drivers. At a news conference in Quezon City, Ariel Inton, LCSP founding chairperson, said he had the chance to meet with Dibz chief executive officer and co-founder Donald Saurombe, and brought out the idea of a possibility of a partnership with private individuals allowing private car owners, and PUV drivers as well as their operators to use their parking slots while they are at work, in school or away. “We are now launching the ‘hassle-free’ Dibz mobile app parking, wherein a motorist or driver can be allowed to park in one’s parking slot. All you have to do is to download the application so you can start to book if there is a need for you to park somewhere in the (initial) pilot areas (Makati City and Quezon City),” he told the Manila Standard. The mobile app parking service is also offering valet parking, wherein an accredited valet driver would meet the client and drive his or her car to a parking area just meters away the client’s place, and would see the client again to return his or her vehicle. “Instead of illegal parking on the street, just book and we will find an accredited parking lot for you,” Inton said.The new parking scheme would not only help fix illegal parking woes, but would also help others earn an extra income for allowing the use of their spaces, he said. He, however, lamented that “many PUV operators could get away with their ill motive in presenting fake land titles just to impress the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board that they are compliant with the no-garage no-vehicle policy.” “Through Dibz mobile parking, we could help stop such fraud,” he said.