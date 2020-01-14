TUCP slams Kuwait’s fake autopsy report on OFW’s death

Labor group Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP) strongly condemned the ‘fake’ autopsy report submitted by the Kuwaiti government after the National Bureau of Investigation’s (NBI) autopsy report showed that slain domestic helper Jeanelyn Villavende was raped and brutally murdered. In a statement, the TUCP said that the attempt to whitewash the brutal murder of Villavende through the autopsy report submitted to the government’s Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) became apparent after NBI found out that her death is not merely due to physical injuries as indicated in the Kuwaiti official autopsy report but due to grave injuries and brutal sexual abuse. “We strongly condemn this so-called fake autopsy report submitted by the Kuwaiti to the Philippine government. This is completely a willful dishonest attempt of the Kuwaiti government to cover up the heinous crime committed by the Kuwaiti national principal suspects and whitewash the gruesome act of inhumanity,” TUCP President Raymond Mendoza said. “The Filipino people and the overseas Filipino workers in particularly are demanding the Philippine government to make a strong response and condemn this unacceptable act of bad faith on the part of the Kuwaiti government,” Mendoza said. Meanwhile, the House of Representatives’ Committee on Overseas Foreign Workers Affairs wants investigate the circumstances that led to Jeanelyn’s death and how these can help improve the current policy of the government and strengthen the government processes and mechanisms in providing care and assistance to OFWs particularly who are in distressed.Mendoza said the congressional probe will also look into the discrepancies in the alleged employment contract of Jeanelyn with her Kuwaiti employer and the memorandum of agreement on the employment of domestic workers between Kuwait and Philippine governments. The committee will also look into the desire of OFWs in the region for redeployment or relocation rather than repatriation in case the government raises coverage of Alert level 4 to cover other countries in the Middle East. Under Alert level 4, the government is directed mandatory evacuation of Filipinos plan in the light of the rising tension in the region. “The special meeting will seek the facts around Jeanelyn’s death, how we can improve the implementation of government to government employment agreement and a binding employment contract of OFWs particularly those of Household Service Workers who are the most vulnerable of all OFWs,” Mendoza said.