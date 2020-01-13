JoyRide most downloaded travel app in PH

Ride-hailing motorcycle firm JoyRide has become most downloaded application under the travel category in the country since Jan. 10. The app has also peaked as the ninth most downloaded free application in the Philippines. JoyRide is ahead of Grab App that placed second in the list, while Angkas settled for the third spot. JoyRide vice president for corporate affairs Noli Eala said the motorcycle taxi hailing app has received a total of 200,000 downloads from Dec. 21, 2019.“We did not expect that we will top the charts. We’re very happy because were able to get large volume of downloads in a short period of time and we are thankful that this has gotten a lot of positive feedback from the riding public,” he said. “We will continue to be compliant with the guidelines especially with the ‘no price surge’ in our fares. They could also expect that we would reach the 10,000 cap set equally among operating motorcycle taxi companies,” he added. The Filipino-owned app-based motorcycle taxi has started to navigate Metro Manila’s streets on Dec. 23.