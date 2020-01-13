Congress set to perform well again —Romualdez

House Majority Leader and Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez on Sunday assured the publie of yet another remarkable performance this year by Congress in terms of the timely passage of President Rodrigo Duterte’s legislative agenda aimed at making the life of Filipinos more comfortable. He said the House of Representatives is inspired to work after Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano got a very impressive 80 percent approval rating in December from 64 percent last September and 76 percent trust rating compared to his 62 percent in the third quarter Pulse Asia survey. “We assure you that we will do a better job under the leadership of Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano, we will be inspired to work harder, smarter and more efficiently,” he said. “The Speaker plays an active role in engaging all the stakeholders, including the media. We actually share these values, these priorities, these initiatives. Nagkakaintindihan kami agad. Isang tinginan lang, okay na,” he noted.Once Congress resumes session on Jan. 20, the House of Representatives would vote on third and final reading other important measures. “These include House Bill No. 5673 which authorizes the Department of Health to set and approve the bed capacity and service capability of all Department of Health-retained hospitals in all parts of the country,” he said. “We will also vote for second reading approval the proposed law creating the Department of Filipinos Overseas and Foreign Employment to keep an eye on the safety and protection of overseas Filipinos, including seafarers and household service workers and Department of Disaster Resilience to create a primary agency responsible for leading the national effort before, during and after disasters and other bills,” he added.