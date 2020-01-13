Soldier’s wife, son injured in grenade explosion

Two people were injured after a hand grenade exploded in an apartment occupied by a military personnel inside Camp Aguinaldo early Sunday morning. Armed Forces of the Philippines spokesperson Brig. Gen. Edgard Arevalo said the explosion occurred inside a military quarters occupied by Staff Sergeant Larry de Guzman at about 6:20 a.m. Arevalo said De Guzman’s wife Erliza, 34 and his 11-year old son, suffered shrapnel wounds and were immediately rushed to the V. Luna hospital for treatment. De Guzman’s five-year old daughter, was not injured. The housing units adjacent to where the explosion occurred was also not affected by the incident. Initial investigation showed that the incident was triggered by a domestic spat as the couple reportedly has been engaging in a heated argument. Both the military investigators and Philippine National Police Scene of the Crime Operatives (PNP-SOCO) who responded to the scene of incident are digging deeper on the circumstances behind the incident.“An explosion purportedly from a hand grenade happened inside a military quarters occupied by an enlisted personnel assigned at the Home Affairs Office at General Headquarters and Headquarters Service Command in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City,” Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spokesperson, Marine Brig. Gen. Edgard Arevalo said. He added that “there were indications that the wife could have triggered the explosion while the husband was about to leave their abode.” “We are rendering the necessary assistance to the family,” Arevalo said.