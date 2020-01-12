P60.7M given to typhoon-hit E. Visayas

Tacloban City—The Department of Social Welfare and Development has extended a total of P60.7 million in assistance to Eastern Visayas, which was hit by two typhoons in December. The department gave P43.8 million worth of assistance for families affected by Typhoon “Tisoy” that lashed Samar provinces on Dec. 2 while P16.9 million worth of relief supplies were released to victims of Typhoon “Ursula” that crossed the region on Christmas Eve. The DSWD assistance is on top of the P16.7-million aid initially provided by the affected local government units. DSWD-Eastern Visayas regional disaster response operations division information officer Joshua Kempis said relief operations are still ongoing.“The LGU is always the first responder in any disaster. When needed, we extend support by augmenting their supply,” Kempis said. Some 24,331 family food packs have been transported and distributed to Tisoy victims in the Samar provinces and 39,839 relief packs for Ursula victims in Leyte, Biliran, Western and Eastern Samar. Each food pack contains six kilos of rice, four cans of corned beef, four cans of meat loaf, six sachets of coffee, good for three to five days for a family of five members. Also distributed are non-food items such as blankets, tarpaulins, and malong (tube skirt). PNA