BARMM auditor killed; all-out probe sought

Cotabato City—Rep. Esmael Mangudadatu of the second district of Maguindanao on Saturday strongly condemned the killing of a senior state auditor in this city. Guiara Bagundang Akmad, 57, succumbed to multiple gunshots in a drive-by shooting Friday noon at the Citymall car park on Avenlina Street, Barangay Rosary Heights. Akmad was a supervising auditor of the Commission on Audit in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. She was assigned to Maguindanao. “I strongly denounce the treacherous killing of Guiaria Bagundang Akmad,” Mangudadatu said in a statement hours after Akmad’s shooting. Mangudadatu described Akmad as a person of principle and integrity whose dedication and love for her family and work is beyond question. “Her demise is a strong indication that the rise of violence and disorder is upon Maguindanao,” he said, adding that “May the wrath of the Almighty Allah be at the heels of those who have the blood of Akmad in their hands.”Akmad was with her husband in a car when shot by one of two men riding tandem in a motorcycle while they were exiting from the Citymall car park. Akmad, who bore multiple gunshot wounds, was rushed but failed to reach the Cotabato Regional and Medical Center alive. The victim’s husband, who was driving the car, was unscathed during the incident. Maj. Rustom Pastolero, Police Station 2 chief, said investigation on the case is still going on.