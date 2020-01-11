ALL SECTIONS
Saturday January 11, 2020

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

‘2x more shabu confiscated under Duterte admin’

posted January 11, 2020 at 01:00 am by  Rio N. Araja
The government was able to double its confiscation of shabu under the Duterte administration compared to the Aquino administration, according to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Interviewed over ANC, PDEA spokesman Derrick Carreon said “in fact, the Philippine National Police also admitted it was [just] a mental exercise on their part.”

He made his statement even as Senator Christopher “Bong” Lawrence Go reiterated his stand that the government must use proper force to solve the drug problem.

“You should kill when necessary. You should threaten, kill. If you don’t kill the drug lord, nothing happens,” Go said.

“It is hard to totally eradicate illegal drugs due to greed. They [drug lords] can buy anybody.”

Go and Carreon issued their statements  in response to Vice President Leni Robredo’s recent statement that President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs was a “massive failure.” 

Robredo said she got the information and data from the PNP and other law enforcement agencies.

“They just wanted to have a picture of what industry we are up against, so we came up with a hypothetical figure,” Carreon said.

“This is why we are disputing the grade that was given to us, that was 1 percent.”

PDEA director general Aaron Aquino said Robredo’s figure was based on an “assumption.”

Carreon took a dig at the remarks of the vice president, who claimed the anti-drug campaign was a failure.

“As if they are downplaying the sacrifices of all those people who put their lives and limbs [at risk] every day,” he said. 

“We have lost 10 agents. The PNP has its own casualties. Scores are wounded. How can you call that [drug war] a massive failure?”

PDEA had seized 5.24 tons of shabu since 2016 against the Aquino administration’s 3.29 tons in six years, Carreon said.

He said they were able to dismantle 14 clandestine laboratories that could have produced 96.65 tons of shabu a year.

“If you [Robredo] want to play an assumption game, we also have our own figure,” he said. With Macon Ramos-Araneta

Topics: Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency , Philippine National Police , Derrick Carreon , ANC , Bong Go , Rodrigo Duterte , Leni Robredo

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementKPPI
StarKaffea

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard