Villavende's recruiter ordered probed by DOJ

posted January 10, 2020 at 10:20 pm by PNA January 10, 2020 at 10:20 pm

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra has ordered the National Bureau of Investigation to investigate the circumstances on the recruitment of slain overseas Filipino worker Jeanalyn P. Villavende in the Philippines. In Department Order 009 dated Jan. 8, Guevarra directed the NBI "to conduct an investigation and case build-up" to be reported within 30 days and "if evidence warrants, to file the appropriate charges against persons found responsible." The DOJ order said the investigation includes "the possible liability for violation of the Migrant Workers and Overseas Filipinos Act of 1995, the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003, or other laws on the part of the officers or employees/agents of the recruitment agency that had placed her for employment in Kuwait." Villavende's employer and wife remain in jail in Kuwait.The remains of Villavende arrived in Manila on Wednesday and were flown to her hometown in Norala, South Cotabato the following day. The Department of Foreign Affairs has also provided the family with financial assistance to help defray the funeral expenses.

