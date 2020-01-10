Typhoon Ursula’s death toll now at 57

posted January 10, 2020 at 10:10 pm by PNA January 10, 2020 at 10:10 pm

The death toll in the onslaught of Typhoon ‘‘Ursula,’’ which battered a large part of the country during the height of the Christmas holidays, has now climbed to 57, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said. In its 5 p.m. update Thursday signed by Executive Director Ricardo Jalad, the number of injured is placed at 369 which is higher than the 362 previously reported. Meanwhile, the number of missing remains at six.These casualties were reported in Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, and Eastern Visayas, the agency added. Meanwhile, the number of houses damaged in Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, and Eastern Visayas was placed at 513,626 of which 63,312 were totally damaged and 450,314 partially damaged.

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.