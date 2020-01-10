Pinoys see Trump in positive light

Filipinos still have the highest confidence in US President Donald Trump―even as his ratings have remained low internationally. The US-based think tank Pew Research Center showed in its latest survey that 77 percent of Filipinos in 2019 were confident about Trump’s actions on world affairs. The Philippines joins the ranks of countries with a generally positive perception of the president’s views―71 percent in Israel, 65 percent in Kenya, 58 percent in Nigeria and 56 percent in India―all comprising a median of 29 percent who are confident in Trump. Of the 33 countries surveyed, the perceptions on Trump are largely negative. A median of 64 percent say they do not have confidence in the American leader. “Majorities in the Philippines, Israel, Kenya, Nigeria and India have confidence that the president will do the right thing in world affairs. Yet few in Japan, Australia, Lebanon, Tunisia and Turkey share this view,” the survey says. “As in previous years of his presidency, trust is lowest in Mexico. Argentines and Brazilians generally lack confidence in the president as well.” Perceptions of Trump were only generally positive in the Asia-Pacific region, the Middle East and Africa. The Philippines and Israel are also the most favorable toward the US, with an 80 and 83 percent rating, respectively.“Views of the US are generally positive across 33 countries surveyed in 2019, as a median of 54 percent say they have a favorable opinion of the US compared with 38 percent who have an unfavorable view,” the survey says. The results for the survey are based on telephone and face-to-face interviews conducted from May to October 2019, totaling 36,923 respondents. This is the third straight year that the Philippines topped the list of countries who have a high confidence in Trump. In 2018, there were 78 percent of Filipinos who showed support for Trump, while 69 percent expressed confidence in the American leader in 2017. In the past, Trump has been vocal about his favorable views about the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte. President Duterte, who considers Trump as his “friend”, had revealed in 2017 that the American leader expressed support for the Philippines’ controversial drug war. “[Y]ou just set something good here and you’re doing great. I know what’s your worry about these Americans criticizing you. You are doing good; go ahead,” Duterte had previously said, quoting Trump.