CA justice tapped for high court post

President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed Court of Appeals Justice Samuel Gaerlan as the new associate justice of the Supreme Court, Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said Wednesday.
Gaerlan, who bested five other nominees, was among those who took his oath before the President on Wednesday afternoon in Malacañang.
The former CA justice will fill up the seat vacated by associate justice Francis Jardeleza, who retired on Sept. 26.
Gaerlan is a graduate of the San Beda College of Law and a professor at the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila.
He was a lawyer at the Public Attorney’s Office before he entered the judiciary as a trial court judge.
Gaerlan bested CA Justices Ramon Garcia, Joseph Lopez, Manuel Barrios and Eduardo Peralta.