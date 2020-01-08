Robredo's bombshell goes ‘pfft’ ­—PNP, PDEA

Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency director general Aaron Aquino on Tuesday took a swipe at Vice President Leni Robredo for her public report that the government’s war on drugs was a “massive failure.” Interviewed over GMA-7’s “Unang Balita,” Aquino said he asked the Philippine National Police where Robredo based her assumption that the government was only able to seize less than 1 percent of the country’s shabu supply and drug money. “That is sad and at the same time funny,” Aquino said. The Philippine National Police on Tuesday also disputed Robredo’s claim. “With all due respect, I beg to disagree with the public relations bombshell of VP Robredo on the national anti-drug campaign as a massive failure,” said PNP Officer-in-Charge Lt. Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa. “Whether her numbers are merely an estimate or the exact value, the figure derived at is totally wrong. Senator Bong Go said the Filipino people should be the better judge of Robredo’s statement. “They are our ordinary citizen who are the direct beneficiaries. They were the ones saying they are safer now than during the previous administration,” Go said. Robredo, who acted as ICAD co-chairman for 18 days, held a press conference earlier and said she would give the government’s campaign against illegal drugs a score of 1 over 100. “Between one person using her own computation giving a grade of 1 percent and 79 percent of Filipinos who said they are satisfied with our campaign, I will choose to believe the latter, Go said.Meanwhile, the Dangerous Drugs Board is asking the help of the Department of Social Welfare and Development to have a unified data and scientific basis on the important aspects of the anti-drug campaign. “In order to validate the presentation of data, the DDB with the technical assistance of the DSWD is currently undertaking a data gathering initiative set to determine the nature and extent of drug use in the country,” the agency said in a statement to reporters. Aquino said Robredo’s report did not contain the actual data from the law enforcement agencies. “It is just like comparing an orange to an apple, or an estimate to an assumption of an actual figure. It is not an official figure. It is just a wild assumption,” Aquino said. “That is where [her assumption of] 1 percent came from.” Aquino said even the Inter-agency Committee on Anti-illegal Drugs had no clear data. “[But] It saddens us that for the past three years, they are making it appear that ICAD was inutile despite the confiscation of over P45 billion worth of illegal drugs [from 2016 to 2019],” Aquino said. “How can she [Robredo] say that we are just running after street-level [pushers]?”